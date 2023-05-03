Karachi University Signs Major Agreement With Italian Universities

On Tuesday, the University of Karachi, the Italian University of Naples L’Orientale, and the University for Foreigners of Perugia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ceremony was held at the KU Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Centre, with representatives of their respective universities, namely the Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella, and KU Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, signing on.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First 3D Concrete Printer Developed by NUST

The goal of this MoU is to promote academic cooperation among the participating universities by establishing collaboration programs for teaching, training, and research in various fields such as science, humanities, tourism, communication, social sciences, international relations, Italian language, and culture.

The MoU signing marks a significant step towards strengthening academic ties between Pakistan and Italy. It is expected to pave the way for joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and other collaborative initiatives that can benefit both countries’ education sectors. Such partnerships can contribute to promoting cultural understanding, enhancing students’ learning experiences, and producing groundbreaking research.