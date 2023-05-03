Pak Army to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation in Britain

A team of the Armed Forces of Pakistan has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the coronation parade of King Charles III on Saturday, 6 May.

The 10-member team has arrived at the British Army Training Centre Pirbright and has started parade rehearsals. The procession will honor King Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II following her passing away last year.

ALSO READ UAE And Gulf Countries to Get European Schengen-Like Visa Soon

Several military units and organizations from around the world will take part in the parade, in addition to the Pakistani troops. They will demonstrate their skills and march in the parade, which is expected to draw a big crowd.

It is noteworthy to mention that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will be traveling to Britain as well, in order to attend the coronation ceremony. Various other heads of state from around the world are also expected to attend, including Ireland, Spain, France, Belgium, Hungary, Japan, and Australia.