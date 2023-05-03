Sharjah Massively Reduces Public Transport Fares

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) reduced intercity bus fares by up to AED 3 per ride on 2 May after a decrease in diesel prices across United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Commuters traveling from Rolla to the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai now pay AED 17, AED 3 less than the previous fare.

Bus fares for Route 112 and Route 114 have been lowered by AED 1 and AED 2, respectively. This reduction in bus fares is a relief to commuters who regularly travel between cities.

Meanwhile, fares on Route 115 have been decreased by AED 2-3, depending on the distance traveled. Shorter routes that previously cost AED 8 now stand at AED 6 while longer journeys that were AED 30 are now AED 7 lower.

Likewise, fares on Routes 116, 611, and 616 have been slashed by AED 2-3. Passengers on Routes 113, 308, 309, 313, 117, and 118, as well as Route 811 (excluding trips between Shuwaib and Al Ain), now enjoy a reduction in fares by AED 2-3 per trip.

However, the fare for Route 811 between Shuwaib and Al Ain remains unchanged at AED 10.