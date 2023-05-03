US Announces $0.5 Million for English Language Teachers Supporting Transgender Youth in Pakistan

The Biden administration has announced a $500,000 grant to enhance the teaching of English language skills in Pakistan.

The grant intends to equip Pakistani transgender youth with the necessary language skills to enable them to participate more effectively in the global community and succeed in their workplaces.

The grant will be divided into three components: Professional Development for English Language Teachers from Non-Mainstream Institutions; Professional Development for Novice Pakistani English Language Teachers; and Professional Development for Transgender Youth and for Afghan Teachers, Students, and Young Professionals Residing in Pakistan.

The third component of the grant focuses on the provision of intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth aged between 13-25 and Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals who reside in Pakistan.

Interested applicants can apply for a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $75,000. The program aims to improve English language communication skills and create a professional alumni network for the trainees. The participating teachers will share the knowledge gained from the training with their colleagues, ultimately influencing teaching pedagogy in their schools and communities.

The grant aims to address the question, “What is the most effective way to reach the greatest number of Pakistani transgender youth and Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals from diverse locations across Pakistan?” The State Department believes that the program’s components will provide a comprehensive approach to improving English language skills in Pakistan and positively impact the lives of the youth, the teachers, and the young professionals involved.