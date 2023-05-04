Dubai is Among Top 10 Business-Friendly Cities in The World

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 4, 2023 | 5:35 pm

Dubai is one of the top 10 destinations worldwide for entrepreneurs looking to launch an import or export business, according to a new report by a Germany-based relocation company, Movinga.

The study analyzed each city’s business environment, logistics network, and market accessibility for restaurants, tech startups, or import/export businesses.

Dubai secured the ninth spot, while Shanghai and Amsterdam took second and third place, respectively. The ranking will help entrepreneurs identify suitable cities for their businesses.

Dubai’s attractive features, such as its location, tax incentives, and business-friendly laws, have turned it into a preferred destination for businesses and industries.

The city’s infrastructure and logistics, including seaports and airports, make it an ideal location for global trade and commerce.

In recent years, Dubai has taken measures to further simplify the business process by streamlining government services and cutting down “red tapism,” a term used for bureaucratic hindrances. Due to these efforts, the city has also performed exceptionally well in the latest World Bank report.

Dubai’s recognition in the World Bank report is determined by various factors such as starting a business, getting construction permits, registering property, accessing credit, protecting investors, paying taxes, and trading across borders.

