Govt Posts Imdadullah Bosal as Special Secretary Finance

The federal government on Wednesday posted Imdadullah Bosal as Special Secretary Finance.

“Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as OSD in the Establishment Division is transferred and posted a special Secretary Finance division on the newly created post with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads a notification in this regard.

Earlier, he remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, but later on, the government on his own request asked him to report to the Establishment Division.

Bosal also remained the Additional Secretary Finance Division in Imran Khan’s tenure but he is considered very close to Shehbaz Sharif.

He holds a master’s degree in Political Economy of Development from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He also holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Oxford. Sources said that the government is also considering elevating him to Finance Secretary.