Pakistan to Witness First Lunar Eclipse of 2023 This Weekend

Pakistan will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year on the night of 5 and 6 May. The celestial event will also be visible in numerous Asian countries, as well as regions of southern and eastern Europe and Australia.

The full eclipse will be visible from certain locations, but the moon will rise or set in others. Pakistani skywatchers will be able to see the entirety of the eclipse.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 8:14 p.m. and peak at 10:22 p.m. before ending after midnight at 12:32 a.m. This natural spectacle is expected to last four hours and 18 minutes.

The present phenomenon will be a Penumbra Lunar Eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the Penumbra. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth partially blocks the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon, causing the Moon to appear slightly darker than usual.

However, the darkening is usually subtle and not as noticeable as during a partial or total lunar eclipse. Penumbral lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye and can be seen from anywhere on the night side of the Earth where the Moon is visible.