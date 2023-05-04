Pensions of Over 17,000 Retired Railway Employees Suspended

By Asma Sajid | Published May 4, 2023 | 5:11 pm

Banks are suspending the pensions of almost 17,000 retired railway personnel. Based on media reports, the decision was made owing to their failure to present the required documentation.

As per a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the retired employees failed to provide the needed no-marriage and life certificates, as well as their fingerprint authentication. The spokesperson stressed that the affected former staff members were advised to submit the necessary paperwork in order for their pensions to be reinstated.

The State Bank of Pakistan requires the appropriate documentation to be presented twice a year, in March and September.

Prior to this, railway employees held a protest in March owing to non-payment of salary during Ramadan. The railways’ BC and class IV personnel, in particular, had not been paid their salaries.

Workers protested in numerous places around the country, including the diesel engine shed, washing line, railways headquarters, and division offices, in response to the request of the Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union. The employees requested that their paychecks be sent out immediately.

