Summer Vacation Announced for Supreme Court Judges

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, has granted his approval for the summer vacation of the Supreme Court judges.

In compliance with the Chief Justice’s directive, the Registrar of the apex court has issued a notification regarding the upcoming vacation period.

As per the registrar’s notification, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will observe summer vacation starting from June 15 until September 11.

This vacation period will also be applicable to the Principal Seat in Islamabad as well as the Provincial Branch.

It is worth noting that, despite the vacation period, the notification clearly states that urgent cases will continue to be heard to ensure swift justice delivery. The apex court’s judges will remain available to address pressing matters of national importance.

It is pertinent to mention that in the past three years, the Supreme Court has heard several important cases during the vacation period. This demonstrates the court’s commitment to ensuring timely justice for all citizens of Pakistan, regardless of the time of year.

The approval of summer vacation for the Supreme Court judges will provide them with a well-deserved break while also ensuring the continued delivery of justice for urgent cases.