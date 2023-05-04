Israel Hopeful to Launch Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia Soon

On Wednesday, Israel expressed its hope that Saudi Arabia would allow direct flights for its Muslim citizens who are planning to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage, set to commence next month.

Such a move would mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the two nations.

While Saudi Arabia had previously signaled its approval of Israel’s US-backed attempts to forge ties with its Gulf neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the country has refrained from following suit, citing the need to first address the Palestinian quest for statehood.

Recently, Riyadh’s relationship with US President Joe Biden has become strained, further complicating the prospects of any such rapprochement.

Additionally, the country’s recent efforts to reconcile with regional rival Iran, a staunch adversary of Israel, has also clouded the situation.

Moreover, the ascent of Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right Israeli government has further complicated matters.

Nonetheless, Yair Lapid, Netanyahu’s centrist predecessor, claimed on March 10 that he had secured Saudi consent for direct Haj flights from Israel during his tenure as Prime Minister last year.

A US official also predicted such flights in a June interview with Reuters. However, Riyadh has not provided any confirmation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has confirmed that a request for direct flights has been submitted, but the matter is still under discussion.

Cohen expressed optimism about the prospect of peace with Saudi Arabia and underscored the importance of direct flights, as Muslims from Israel and the Palestinian territories currently have to travel to Mecca via third-party countries, which can be expensive and inconvenient.

Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has been allowing Israeli airlines to overfly its airspace to reach the UAE and Bahrain. This corridor has since been expanded to include other destinations by Saudi Arabia and neighboring Oman.