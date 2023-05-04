Education Ministry Bans Cambridge O-Level Sociology Book Over LGBTQ Content

The Federal Education Ministry has banned certain Cambridge textbooks due to their LGBTQ content and misrepresentation of Pakistan’s map.

According to details, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has banned the printing, publishing, distribution, and teaching of Sociology and The History and Culture of Pakistan in the educational institutions of the federal capital. The educational institutions have been directed to submit an implementation report by May 10.

The banned textbooks include Sociology by Jonathan Blundell of Cambridge University Press and The History and Culture of Pakistan by Nigel Kelly of Peck Publishing Limited/Danish Publishing Private Limited, which was being taught in O-levels.

The Federal Secretary of Education and Vocational Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, noted that these books did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Curriculum Wing, and their content includes material against the socio-cultural values of Pakistan.

PEIRA has issued a notification stating that the printing, publishing, distribution, and teaching of these books will be prohibited, and legal action will be taken against violators under Section Four A of the PEIRA Act. The educational institutions’ management must ensure that these books are not available in any institution.

According to Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, the Sociology book includes content on same-sex marriage that goes against Pakistan’s social and cultural values. Additionally, the second book wrongly describes Pakistan’s political history and includes a misprinted map of Pakistan. He added that the National Curriculum Council reviews all textbooks while PEIRA implements them.

PEIRA’s notification has been sent to the principals and chief executive officers of all private educational institutions in the federal capital. The Ministry of Education had also sent a letter on April 28, and the books have been banned under Section Four A of the PEIRA Act.

