8-Month-Old Baby ‘Miraculously’ Passes Class 5 Exam in Sindh

The mismanagement of a school in Sindh has once again brought it into the spotlight. A school-leaving certificate was recently misdated, mentioning the fifth-grade passing date at just 8 months after the student’s birthdate, raising concerns among parents and school authorities alike.

The student’s birth date was stated on the certificate as 20 February 2017, and the date of enrolment was 10 October 2017. This implies that the child was accepted to the school only eight months after birth, demonstrating a lack of clarity in the school’s administrative processes.

Furthermore, as per the certificate, five months after admission, the student seems to have passed grade five on 31 March 2018. This raises concerns regarding the school’s educational quality and the effectiveness of Sindh’s educational system.

The school’s Headmaster, TEO, and Deputy Director have also come under fire for failing to spot the error and approving the certificate with the wrong dates. The present situation highlights the importance of increased monitoring and control in educational institutions to ensure the authenticity and dependability of certificates and reports.