FTO Directs FBR to Strictly Follow Auction Rules

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strictly follow the auction rules to avoid misuse of auctions being carried out by the Customs field formations.

The FTO’s order said that the complainant was against the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I)-Customs, Quetta for not providing sufficient time to the prospective buyers to inspect the auctionable items.

The complainant stated that the Directorate of l&l-Customs, Quetta uploads the auction list in haste on the FBR website just one day before the auction. The complainant added that the details of the auction should be issued at least one week before the auction as per legal requirements so that the bidders have enough time to participate in the auction and to satisfactorily check the auctionable goods including vehicles.

The complainant prayed that the Directorate may be instructed to ensure adequate display of the goods, vehicles, and foodstuff prior to the auction, so as to save the bidders from any possible loss. The complaint was referred for comments to the Secretary Revenue Division.

FTO’s findings transpired that the auction schedule for 14.02.2023 was conveyed to the Chief (FATE) FBR, Islamabad vide Director I&l, Quetta’s letter No.1(1) DCI/Auction/QAI 2021/265 dated 13.02.2023. This was done one day before the auction. This lends credence to the grievance of the complainant and is tantamount to maladministration in terms of Section 2(3) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000.

Accordingly, FTO has recommended FBR to direct the Director General, Intelligence and Investigation Customs, Islamabad to issue written instructions to his subordinate directorates including the Directorate of I&l Customs Quetta to strictly adhere to the auction rules provided in Chapter-V of the Customs Rules, 2001, issued vide SRO450(1)12001 dated 18.06.2001 especially Rule 58(4), Rule 61(b), (c) & (d) and Rule 65(a), FTO order concluded.