FBR to Put Regulatory Duty Back on Phones and Cars: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad said Thursday that the regulatory duties imposed on vehicles and mobile phones have expired on March 31, 2023.

He said that the regulatory duties on the import of mobile phones and vehicles were imposed up to the period of March 31, 2023.

The said time-bound SROs have expired. However, the FBR is empowered to issue the new notification on the imposition of the RDs on the import of these items at any time.

This requires the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce which would be implemented by the FBR. In this regard, the decision would be taken by the Ministry of Commerce and the FBR would issue the necessary SROs, Asim Ahmad added.

He was talking to the media after the visit to the headquarters of the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence here on Thursday.

According to FBR Chairman, the time-bound SROs dealing with the RDs on cars and mobile phones were expired and therefore RDs were automatically withdrawn from these items at the import stage.