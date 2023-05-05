Saudia Offers Up to 60% Discount on Flights for UAE and Other Destinations

Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced major discounts of up to 60% for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other selected destinations worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, Saudia announced up to 60% off on selected routes, which include Abu Dhabi (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Muscat (Oman), Madrid (Spain), Guangzhou (China), Kuwait, Mauritius, and Maldives.

The offer is valid for 48 hours, while people can book their tickets for the travel between 10 May and 15 June 2023. Interested individuals can reserve their seats at saudia.com.

48-hour flash sale ⏰ Enjoy up to 60% off on selected destinations 🤩 Abu Dhabi🇦🇪| Kuwait🇰🇼| Doha🇶🇦| Muscat🇴🇲| Madrid🇪🇸| Mauritius🇲🇺| Maldives🇲🇻| Guangzhou🇨🇳 🗓️ Travel period: from 10 May – 15 June 2023 — SAUDIA (@SaudiAirlinesEn) May 4, 2023

New Ticketing System by Emirates and Etihad Airways

Emirates and Etihad Airways have expanded their interline agreement in order to provide passengers with more travel options when visiting the UAE.

Starting this summer, customers of both airlines will be able to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi with a single ticket, along with a seamless return via the other airport.

Also, this new agreement allows travelers, who want to explore the country, the flexibility of one-stop ticketing for their entire journey and easy baggage check-in.

One-stop ticketing allows passengers to buy one ticket for their entire trip, even if it involves multiple flights with different airlines. Passengers will be able to book their entire journey at once, including any connecting flights, and pay for it all with one payment.