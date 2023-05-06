Islamabad Capital Police to Establish World Class Hospital

Islamabad Capital Police has approved the development of the National Police Hospital (NPC), which would provide world-class healthcare to roughly 12,000 police officers.

The Planning Commission of the Ministry of Development and Planning has approved clearance for the hospital’s development, with the assistance of the Federal Minister for Development and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, and Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan. They recognized the critical need for a hospital that caters to the country’s police force.

Authorized by Islamabad Police Inspector General (IG), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan it would offer 100 beds for the Islamabad Police. The hospital will be open to city residents as well once it is completed.

The plan includes the development of doctor and paramedic housing, specific parking sites, and air ambulance facilities. Furthermore, in accordance with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, the hospital building will be powered by solar energy to cut energy expenses.

Medicine, cardiology, neurology, surgical intensive care units (ICUs), medical ICUs, cardiac ICUs, and cardiac care units will be available at the facility. In the future, the hospital intends to raise the number of beds to 200. IG Khan thanked the administration for meeting this critical need of the police force.

He also praised Capital Police Officer (Headquarters) Owais Ahmed and his crew, who worked diligently to make this dream a reality. The Police Chief promised to continue his efforts to carry out welfare programs for police officers, which would boost not only their own morale but also that of their loved ones.

Despite the fact that the hospital project was authorized in 2018, it was unable to proceed for unspecified reasons. However, the project has been revived, and the construction is set to begin soon. This hospital will provide a much-needed healthcare facility for Islamabad’s police force, which has been long overdue.