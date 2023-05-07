FBR Terminates Services of Over 100 Employees of PRAL

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has terminated the services of more than 100 employees of Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd including the general manager software development.

Sources told ProPakistani that PRAL has terminated the services of over 100 employees of the operations department.

ALSO READ FBR Yet to Receive Leave Applications from Hundreds of Tax Officers

These employees were providing services related to administration, and as facilitation and user support officers in one of Pakistan Customs projects.

The project has been closed so there is no need for these employees, sources added. Meanwhile, FBR has also terminated the services of GM software development.

Recently, PRAL remained in the news due to the leakage of tax details of the former Chief of Army Staff besides sanctioning inadmissible refund claims.

ALSO READ Dozens of Junior FBR Officers Apply for Leave Citing Low Salaries

Sources said that PRAL has increased checks in its system so now only authorized officers can access the returns/wealth statements of taxpayers. It is pertinent to note that PRAL also terminated the services of dozens of its employees around three months back.