Here Are All The New Features Coming to iPhone 15 Series

Apple is set to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models later this year. If you haven’t been following the leaks, here are all the features we are expecting to see on the next generation of Apple phones.

In an effort to boost sales, Apple is expected to add the Dynamic Island feature to the standard models as well.

ALSO READ Apple Rolls Out Its Fastest Ever Security Updates

Leaks also said that the iPhone 15 Pro will replace physical keys with solid-state buttons, but it has since been revealed that these plans are actually reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Still, the iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to undergo significant design changes, such as the introduction of USB-C, slimmer bezels, and more. Additionally, Apple will bid farewell to the Mute Switch and introduce an Action Button in its place. The Action Button is speculated to serve as a shortcut button, allowing users to assign specific functions to it.

Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models will likely offer a high level of customization, letting you assign the button to perform specific tasks such as activating Siri, using the flashlight, taking screenshots, and much more.

ALSO READ Apple Reports Impressive iPhone Sales but Declining Revenue in Q1

In addition to the Action Button, both the Volume and Power buttons will also change into solid-state alternatives.

These buttons will retain their current functions and provide even more capabilities, such as pressure sensitivity, letting you control volume faster or slower based on how hard you press the buttons. You may even be able to control volume by simply sliding your finger up or down.

Of course, iOS 17 will have a major role to play in the new iPhones as well. The new OS version will be unveiled on June 5 at Apple’s next WWDC 2023 event.