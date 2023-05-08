Pakistan Possesses World’s Best Fast Bowling Attack: Babar Azam

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has praised his team’s impressive pace bowling attack, describing it as the best in white-ball cricket. With five fast bowlers capable of delivering balls at 145 km/h, Babar Azam is confident that his team has the firepower to take on any opposition.

The current white-ball pace battery of Pakistan comprises Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, as well as Ihsanullah, who impressed in the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Azam highlighted the impressive performances of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, who have delivered crucial wickets at important moments, helping Pakistan win matches. He commended their attitude and hunger, stating that their youthful energy and dedication were crucial to the team’s success.

This lot is very good and the main thing is that they all are young. They have the hunger and whenever I’ve asked every single one of them, that guy has stepped up. That is a very proud moment for me as a captain because I have five bowlers who can bowl at 145 clicks.

With the likes of Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, and Aamer Jamal waiting in the wings, Pakistan has a host of talented pacers in their pool of players.

The Pakistan captain also revealed his targets for the upcoming months, stating that he hopes to lead his team to a World Cup win this year and dominate the Australia Test series later in the year.

Despite the challenges, Babar Azam believes that his team can achieve success by giving their all and leaving the rest to Allah. With his team’s impressive bowling attack and his own leadership, Babar Azam is determined to make his country proud on the international stage.