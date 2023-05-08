Two Iconic Schools in Dubai to Reopen Next Year

Two of the most iconic schools in Dubai, Rashid School for Boys (RSB) and Latifa School for Girls (LSG) are scheduled to reopen during autumn 2024. The two schools that were also attended by the royalty have been closed since 2020 for upgradation.

The authority responsible for the operations of both schools, Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE), will continue to provide segregated education for both genders from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13.

Minister of Education UAE and Chairman of the Board of Trustees RLSE, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, reported that the move to upgrade the two schools is in line with the orders of the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the Education Minister, Sheikh Mohammed instructed them to transform RSB and LSG into incubators for future leadership.

He remarked that they hope to achieve this by exposing students to real-life challenges through project-based education and by giving them an atmosphere that prepares them for the future.

Meanwhile, a leading global educator, Emma Nolan, has been appointed as the Principal of RLS. Both of these schools will function under a joint leadership and a single name “RLS,” following the restructuring.

Prior to her most recent position as Principal of Al Danah Charter School with Aldar Education in Abu Dhabi, Emma was the founding Principal of a multilingual school in China.