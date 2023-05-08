Emirates Expands Fleet With New A380s Ahead of Summer

Dubai-based Emirates airline has acquired five new jumbo airliners A380s ahead of high demand during summer. The carrier will also launch new flights operated by its upcoming A350 fleet.

The decision to purchase new A380s comes as the airline hopes to return to pre-pandemic levels. Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Emirates, Adnan Kazim, projected that this year will surpass the passenger numbers of last year.

He also said that the large wide-body airliner is currently being used for 43 destinations, with the airline operating around 3,080 departure flights every week or over 440 flights a day under its worldwide network.

Kazim revealed that Emirates is planning to expand its network in North America and other major regions, including China, while it will also debut flights to Christchurch, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and London.

Likewise, it will also launch flights to San Francisco on 15 July, Singapore on 1 June, and Houston on 15 June, according to Kazim.

Emirates’ Sustainable Initiatives

Under its move to adopt sustainable and environmental-friendly initiatives, Emirates has completed a flight fueled by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as the aviation industry around the world hopes to reduce carbon emissions.