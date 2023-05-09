Poco F5 and F5 Pro Global Launch Confirms Pricing

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 9, 2023 | 6:35 pm

After making several rounds around the internet in terms of leaks, the Poco F5 series has finally gotten a global launch, confirming the prices and specs we have already seen.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the two phones, the standard Poco F5 is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, while the F5 Pro is the Redmi K60 from China, with minor changes, such as a smaller battery.

Poco F5

We have talked about their specifications in detail in a previous article. The standard Poco F5 features the all-new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip, but the F5 Pro opts for a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both phones have 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates, but the Pro model has a 1440p screen, unlike the vanilla variant, which has a 1080p panel.

Poco F5 Pro

The two phones have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor, but the Pro phone has higher-end sensors with OIS support. Poco F5 Pro has a slightly bigger 5,160 mAh battery than the Poco F5’s 5,000 mAh power cell. Both have 67W wired charging, but only the Pro phone has 30W wireless charging as well.

The Poco F5 will have a starting price of $375 in the global market, while the F5 Pro will go for $449.

Specifications

Poco F5 Poco F5 Pro
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPU Octa-core (1×2.91 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.49 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 725 Adreno 730
OS Android 13, MIUI 14 Android 13, MIUI 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.67″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz 6.67″ AMOLED, 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz
RAM 8 GB, 12 GB 8 GB, 12 GB
Storage 256 GB 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)		 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 67W wired charging 5160 mAh, 67W wired charging, 30W wireless charging
Price
 $375 $449

