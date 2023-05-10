UAE Residents Eagerly Await Pakistani Mangoes

Pakistan will start exporting its popular mangoes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries globally starting 20 May, as per the government’s export policy.

Mustafa Altaf, Managing Director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co, a UAE-based fruit company, confirmed that Pakistani mangoes will arrive in UAE this month in line with Pakistan’s Ministry of Economy’s deadline.

According to Mustafa, this year’s mango crop in Pakistan has been excellent, resulting in a strong supply and affordable prices. Pakistani mangoes have high demand worldwide and contribute significantly to the country’s revenue.

UAE imports a range of mangoes from Pakistan, including the popular Chaunsa, Langra, Sindhri, Anwar Ratool, Dusehri, Saroli, Almas, and Fajri.

Initially, it will receive Sindhri, Almas, and Dusehri from Sindh province, with other types arriving from Punjab later.

Pakistan is one of the biggest mango exporters in the world, following India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. Aside from UAE, Pakistani mangoes are exported to major destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Canada, European Union (EU), and Singapore.

Moreover, Mustafa has also projected that the prices will be more affordable compared to last year because of PKR’s massive devaluation and strong production.

Via Khaleej Times