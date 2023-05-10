Dubai Unveils New Tourist Site Where It Rains All Year

Dubai has just launched a brand-new, climate-controlled street on the World Islands, according to Khaleej Times.

The one-kilometer-long street, developed in collaboration with Europe’s leading research organization, Fraunhofer Institute, is situated in the Cote d’Azur beach resort.

With a temperature of 27°C, wind speeds of 5 km/h, and a humidity of 60%, the street emulates the summer climate of Southern France.

The climate-controlled street is located near La Brasserie French Bistro, where visitors can enjoy a coffee or a meal. This Europe-inspired spot provides a place for people seeking respite from the hot summer in Dubai.

To visit, people must book a meal or hotel stay and take a private yacht to the resort, which is a highly popular destination that requires advance reservations.

The resort consists of four five-star hotels, each bearing the names of seaside locations like Monaco, Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. Only the Monaco hotel is open, having French elements décor throughout.

Dubai’s Historic Schools to Reopen

Two of the most historic schools in Dubai, Rashid School for Boys (RSB) and Latifa School for Girls (LSG) are set to reopen during autumn 2024. The two schools that were also attended by the royal family have been closed since 2020 for upgradation.

The authority responsible for the operations of both schools, Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE), will continue to provide segregated education for both genders from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13.