The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, an annual trust and credibility survey, has recognized United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of the most trusted and united countries in the world.

The study evaluated the trust levels of government, businesses, NGOs, and media in over 30,000 people across 28 countries. Despite global issues causing divisions, UAE has retained high levels of trust across all four institutions.

According to the report, UAE has secured the third spot as the world’s most trusted country, with the government emerging as the most trusted institution at 86% rating, followed by businesses at 78%.

As per the report, the high levels of trust have resulted from the public’s confidence in the competence and ethics of the government, businesses, and NGOs.

Similarly, UAE also leads in economic optimism, with 72% of people believing that they will benefit financially in the next five years.

In contrast, only 40% of respondents globally hold this belief. Due to systematic inequality, lack of common identity, and diminished social cohesion, many other nations have witnessed division and societal collapse.

The survey, which was conducted from 1 to 28 November last year, included 30-minute interviews with the participants.