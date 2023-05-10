UK to Conduct Security Audit of Major Pakistani Airports Soon

A delegation from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) is scheduled to visit Pakistan on May 30 to conduct security audit of the country’s major airports.

As part of the UK’s assessment program, the security of three major international airports in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will be closely examined.

ALSO READ O Level and A Level Exams Canceled Across Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has already made the necessary arrangements for the DfT’s visit to the airports.

The British delegation will conduct audits of various departments, including airport security forces, flight kitchens, and ground handling. The airport managers will brief the delegation about their respective airports.

ALSO READ KP Announces Multiple Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to examine the security of direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to the UK. The delegation will monitor the screening of passengers’ belongings, the transfer of luggage onto the aircraft, and other security equipment.

Initially, the British delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 10, but the date has been changed to May 30. The CAA stated that they are fully prepared for the visit and hope to make it a success. The visit is expected to boost confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry, especially in terms of international security standards.