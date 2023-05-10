Honda Announces 0% Markup Installment Plan for its Best-Selling Bikes

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) has, once again, announced a 0% markup installment plan for its best-selling bikes.

The offer is only available only at Honda’s 3S dealerships. The terms and conditions for this plan can be obtained through the company’s official sales team.

The details of the plan are as follows:

While a promising installment plan, it has certain limitations. According to the details, the 0% markup only extends up to six months. In comparison, Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) 0% markup plan has a payment period of up to two years.

Furthermore, Honda’s plan is only available for Bank Alfalah credit card holders, while Suzuki’s plan is open to all eligible customers, regardless of their credit or debit card affiliations. Also, Honda’s plan is only limited to CD70 and CG125, while Suzuki’s plan is available for all its bikes.

To sum up. out of the ‘big three’ in the two-wheeler industry (Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki), Suzuki has the best installment plan for its customers. Although, Honda’s plan will also likely attract a large number of buyers.