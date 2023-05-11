IT Minister Lauds GSMA’s Role in Promotion of Telecom Industry

Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy, GSMA Asia Pacific, called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque at his office on Thursday.

They discussed various issues including the initiatives and policies of the Ministry of IT regarding the telecommunication sector in Pakistan. The IT minister extended his full support and appreciated GSMA’s active role to promote and facilitate telecommunication industry.

The meeting was also attended by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Service Fund and Saira Faisal, Country Lead, Digital Transformation GSMA Pakistan.