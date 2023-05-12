Dubai Metro Restarts Operations After Hour-Long Suspension

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 12, 2023 | 2:32 pm

Dubai Metro faced a brief delay in its services on Friday along the Red Line. However, the issue has been resolved, and services have resumed as normal.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), there were only a few minutes of delays as the train was moving from one station to another.

ALSO READ

The RTA confirmed in a statement that a technical glitch had caused the service disruption. Commuters reported that the issue began at around 9:30 am and by 10:28 am, the authority had announced that services were back to normal.

One commuter stated that the train she was on stopped just before the Sobha Realty station and did not move for at least eight minutes. Another train was also seen stuck in front of the platform at the same station.

ALSO READ

At approximately 9:30 am, the Metro’s public address system announced a technical delay. The announcement was repeated for every station from Jebel Ali toward Centrepoint. The announcement stated, “We are experiencing delays due to technical problems. Work is underway to restore services.”

On Thursday, a technical issue had also been reported at the Red Line’s GGICO station, leading to the disruption of Metro services. In response, buses were deployed to transport passengers.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Adidas to Sell Off Yeezy Shoes After Ditching Kanye West
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA to Construct Two New Parking Plazas in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>