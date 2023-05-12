Dubai Metro Restarts Operations After Hour-Long Suspension

Dubai Metro faced a brief delay in its services on Friday along the Red Line. However, the issue has been resolved, and services have resumed as normal.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), there were only a few minutes of delays as the train was moving from one station to another.

The RTA confirmed in a statement that a technical glitch had caused the service disruption. Commuters reported that the issue began at around 9:30 am and by 10:28 am, the authority had announced that services were back to normal.

One commuter stated that the train she was on stopped just before the Sobha Realty station and did not move for at least eight minutes. Another train was also seen stuck in front of the platform at the same station.

At approximately 9:30 am, the Metro’s public address system announced a technical delay. The announcement was repeated for every station from Jebel Ali toward Centrepoint. The announcement stated, “We are experiencing delays due to technical problems. Work is underway to restore services.”

On Thursday, a technical issue had also been reported at the Red Line’s GGICO station, leading to the disruption of Metro services. In response, buses were deployed to transport passengers.