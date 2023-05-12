Ian Bishop Reveals His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

Former West Indian fast bowler, Ian Bishop, has rated the all-format captain, Babar Azam, highly, as he has picked him as his favorite Pakistani cricketer.

When asked in an interview about his favorite cricketer from each team, the legendary cricketer picked the 28-year-old batter as his favorite cricketer from Pakistan.

Last year in an interview, Ian Bishop praised Babar Azam for his excellent batting skills, saying that the right-handed batter could end up as the greatest cricketer of all time.

Bishop remarked, “Babar Azam is on the road to greatness, and I want to be clear when I say on the road to it in white-ball cricket at least and certainly 50-overs cricket.”

Earlier this week, former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, predicted that the all-format captain has the ability to break all records due to his consistency and his ability to handle pressure.

Comparing him to legendary Pakistani batters, Misbah-ul-Haq said that Babar is the greatest batter after Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, and Zaheer Abbas.

Last month, World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, also praised the Lahore-born batter, saying that he is an outstanding skipper with excellent leadership qualities.

It is worth mentioning that last week, Babar Azam became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs and the second-fastest batter to score 12,000 international runs.