Sports Event Finally Return to China After COVID-19 Hiatus

China is set to host its first major international event since easing its COVID-19 restrictions, signaling the return of elite sports to the country after over three years.

As per media reports, the Sudirman Cup, which is one of the most significant events in the badminton calendar, is scheduled to commence on Sunday in Suzhou, near Shanghai.

Aside from the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, which took place last year in a strict bio-bubble, this is the first major sports event to be held in China following the pandemic.

The return of sports comes after the country abandoned its zero-COVID policy in December, which caused nearly all global sports events to be postponed in China since 2019.

Several world sports organizations are anticipated to resume tournaments in China, with the women’s WTA and men’s ATP tennis making a full-throttle comeback later this year.

It is important to mention that the Asian Games, which were originally scheduled for September-October 2022 in Hangzhou and were postponed, will also take place in the autumn.

The Sudirman Cup will count towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. China is the most successful team in Sudirman Cup history, having won the biennial event 12 times.

BWF President, Poul-Erik Hoyer-Larsen said, “China has such a vibrant association with badminton that it still feels odd that we have missed out on Chinese tournament hosting for so many months.”