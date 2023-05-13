Leading UAE Airline Rewards Employees with 6-Month Salary Bonus

One of the top aviation holding companies, Emirates Group, has promised a 24-week salary bonus to over 100,000 employees following its most profitable year ever.

The company’s 2022-23 annual report recorded an annual profit of AED 10.9 billion ($3 billion), marking a massive improvement from last year’s loss position.

As reported by Khaleej Times, Emirates has declined to comment. Meanwhile, some of the employees have confirmed receiving emails from Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum congratulating them on the company’s performance and promising a bonus to be added to their May salary.

Sheikh Ahmed, in his email, also advised the employees to use this bonus wisely by investing, saving, or spending it on something productive.

The amount is based on each employee’s basic salary, with every employee receiving 24 weeks or 6 months’ worth of their basic wage. Some employees expressed their relief and happiness after hearing the news.

They said that COVID-19 was a tough period for them, and it was like their life was not moving forward.

On Thursday, UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated Emirates Group for this accomplishment, stating that it reflects Dubai’s spirit.