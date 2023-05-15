Chicken and Vegetable Prices Soar Due to Artificial Inflation

The prices of seasonal vegetables have been on the rise, causing difficulties for consumers due to artificial inflation and the absence of an official rate list.

Additionally, chicken prices have increased by Rs. 20 per kg and they are being sold at much higher prices than the fixed rate. Similarly, chicken meat has also seen a price increase and is being sold at exorbitant prices.

Potatoes of various grades have also seen price hikes. A-grade potatoes have reached a high price of Rs. 100 per kg. High-quality onions, on the other hand, have seen a decline in price but are still being sold at higher prices than the fixed rate.

Tomatoes and garlic have also become more expensive. Other vegetables such as cucumber, brinjal, bitter gourd, spinach, zucchini, lemon, luffa, ladyfinger, pumpkin, sweet pumpkin, green chili, capsicum, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot Chinese, fenugreek, beetroot, coriander, radish, and peas have also experienced price fluctuations.