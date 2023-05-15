Islamabad High Court Stops CDA From Auctioning 1,800+ Tea Stalls and Tuck Shops

In a significant development, the All Pakistan Trade Union (APTU) has made substantial headway in its petition challenging the auctioning of tea stalls and tuck shops in Islamabad. The Islamabad High Court has issued a restraining order against the metropolitan corporation, prohibiting the auction from taking place.

The court’s decision came in response to a request made by the APTU, represented by President Ajmal Baloch and his legal team. The case was heard by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, who carefully considered the arguments put forth by APTU.

During the proceedings, the court rejected a request to amend the statement made by the Director of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during the previous hearing. APTU firmly challenged the legality of the auction, emphasizing that it violated the city’s master plan.

The Metropolitan Corporation had advertised the auction of 1,807 tea stalls and tuck shops in Islamabad. However, the APTU’s efforts resulted in a restraining order being issued by the court. As a result, the scheduled auction dates of May 15, 16, and 17 have been postponed indefinitely.

This development is a significant win for APTU and their fight to protect the rights of tea stall and tuck shop owners. APTU has been steadfast in its commitment to upholding the interests of its members and ensuring that proper regulations and protocols are followed.

APTU’s efforts highlight the importance of engaging in legal channels to address grievances and challenge decisions that may have adverse effects on the livelihoods of small business owners. APTU’s determination and advocacy have played a vital role in securing this temporary victory, pending further legal proceedings.

APTU remains committed to pursuing this case until a satisfactory resolution is achieved. Their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the rights of tea stall and tuck shop owners reflects their commitment to upholding justice and fairness in Islamabad’s business landscape.