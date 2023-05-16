Infinix Note 30 5G Official Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Infinix’s upcoming Note 30 series is just around the corner, and new details have surfaced from official sources on Lazada Philippines, including key features and a photo showcasing the phone’s triple camera setup.

Notably, the Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 6080 chipset developed by MediaTek. This chipset boasts two powerful Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2 GHz.

What makes this particularly intriguing is that this is the first mention of an Infinix phone featuring such a chipset. This suggests that it may potentially be the fourth addition to the Note 30 family, expanding the lineup’s options for consumers.

The Note 30 5G will sport a 6.78-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, enhanced by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera will be positioned within a punch-hole design, housing a 16MP sensor and dual LED flash, likely integrated into the top bezel, although it is not clearly visible in the provided image.

It is worth noting that the image reveals a distinct set of four LEDs, confirming that they are not associated with the rear flash. On the rear square island, the primary camera will feature an impressive 108 MP sensor, accompanied by a pair of auxiliary cameras with lower resolution capabilities.

There will be a 5,000 mAh battery onboard and 8 GB of RAM, but there is no mention of storage options. The phone will boot Android 13 and the retailer says there will be a free case and screen protector in the retail box.

There is no official launch date as of yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.