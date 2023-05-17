All You Need to Know About Flight Schedule for Hajj 2023

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 17, 2023 | 12:40 pm

The eagerly awaited flight operations for the government Hajj scheme are set to begin on May 21, as announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Ministry has recently released the flight schedule, outlining the departure dates from various cities.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson, the first Hajj flights will take off from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi on May 21. Sialkot will witness its first Hajj flight on May 22, followed by Multan on May 23 and Quetta on May 24.

Rahim Yar Khan will have its inaugural Hajj flight on June 6, while Sukkur will start its Hajj flights on June 7. The last Hajj flights from Pakistan are scheduled to depart on June 20.

To ensure that all pilgrims are well-informed, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has been communicating flight details to them through the official website and SMS notifications.

Additionally, preventive vaccinations against meningitis, flu, and polio have commenced in the pilgrim camps.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has taken proactive measures by setting up free Coronavirus vaccine counters in the Hajj camps.

