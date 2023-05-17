FBR Dismisses Officer from Service Due to Unauthorized Absence from Duty

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Samra Liaqat, Preventive Officer, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi.

In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Samra Liaqat, Preventive Officer (under suspension/BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, and a direct show cause notice dated 14.02.2023 was served upon her by dispensing the inquiry proceedings under Rule-7 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 due to her prolonged unauthorized absence from duty since 01.01.2021.

ALSO READ Govt Wants to Continue IMF Program: Minister

The Collectorate vide letter dated 21.03.2023 has also confirmed that the show cause notice was forwarded to the officer at her available address.

After the lapse of more than two months from the date of issuance of show cause notice the accused officer has neither furnished her reply to the show cause notice nor sent any intimation to the Board. The charge of unauthorized absence from duty since January 1, 2021, has been proven against her without any shadow of a doubt.

The Member (Admn/HR)/Authority had decided to provide an opportunity for a personal hearing on 09.05.2023 to the accused officer however, the accused did not attend the personal hearing on the said date.

ALSO READ FBR Chairman Assures Maximum Facilitation for Kazakh Businessmen

Whereas, the Member (Admn/HR)/Authority after having gone through the available record/ facts of the case, has decided the case in terms of Rule-7(c) read with Rule-16(7)(b)(ii) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 and imposed a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Samra Liaqat.