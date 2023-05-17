ECC Approves Rs. 1 Billion for Parliamentarians Schemes

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs. 1 billion for parliamentarians’ (MP) schemes.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of ECC of the Cabinet, on Tuesday.

Sources told Propakistani that the Finance division had allocated Rs. 70 billion funds during 2022-23 while additional funds of Rs. 17 billion and Rs. 3 billion through a technical supplementary grant (TSG) were also allocated subsequently.

On the recommendations of the steering committee on SAP, an amount of Rs. 90 billion has already been released to the respective ministries and provincial governments under the cabinet division’s demands for the execution of development schemes.

The sub-committee of the steering committee on SAP, in its 3rd meeting held on April 19, 2023, pointed out that many schemes of the deprived area were still required to be financed and implemented in the larger public interest.

However, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative dated May 4, 2023, has surrendered an amount of Rs. 1 billion only in favour of the cabinet division.

ECC also approved Rs. 100 million to NHA under PSDP 2022-23 for the construction of a road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh (77 km), Rs. 1,666 million in favour of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on the restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022 and Rs. 5.57 billion to Ministry of Commerce for payment of Federal Govt’s share of 50:50 basis with provinces on import of Urea fertilizer.

The ECC further advised the Ministry of Industries & Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

Meanwhile, ECC also approved Rs. 17.3 million in favour of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to meet its employee-related expenditures, Rs. 922 million in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of the development project “Construction of 2nd Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar”, Rs. 50 million in favour of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for SOS Children’s Villages.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Supplementary Grants of Rs. 11 Billion

The committee approved Rs. 550 million in favour of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for publicity/awareness campaigns of the Federal Government during the current financial year and also Rs. 1146.284 million for the Ministry of Commerce for Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad.