Pakistan’s IT Exports Decline by 3% in 10 Months of FY23

Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances declined by 3 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $2.133 billion compared to $2.199 billion during the same period of last fiscal year

According to the official data, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector’s exports remittances decreased by around 23 percent and remained at $191 million in April 2023 compared to $2,249 million in April 2022.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Supplementary Grants of Rs. 11 Billion

On a month-on-month basis, the sector’s export remittances decreased by 15 percent compared to $224 million in March 2023

The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, reached an all-time high of $2.618 billion, a growth rate of 47.43 percent in fiscal year 2022 compared to $2.108 billion in fiscal year 2021.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had envisaged that the IT exports target of $5 billion would be achieved by June 2023. However, it had also warned the government that on account of the non-implementation of agreed incentives, lack of consistency in policies, as well as, without resolving the tax and banks-related issues, the telecom sector exports remittances may suffer besides compromising its digital vision.

ALSO READ Current Account Surplus Shrinks to Just $18 Million in April

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed recently that Pakistan’s IT exports are over $5 billion but exports of just $2.5 billion are documented.