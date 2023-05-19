Balochistan Puts an End to Long-Time Domicile Dispute

In a high-level meeting held on Thursday, a significant decision was made to grant equal status to all families that have resided in Balochistan for generations. This is aimed to be achieved by eliminating the distinction between local and non-local domicile certificates.

The meeting gathered delegates from parliamentary political parties and focused on the formation, process, and legislation of local, domicile, and PRC (Permanent Residence Certificate) laws in Balochistan.

ALSO READ Federal Shariat Court Announces Landmark Decision on Changing Gender Based on Feelings

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, the Parliamentary Secretary of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Information Technology. Attendees included members of the provincial legislative assembly, officials from the law, local government, S&GAD, and the Advocate General’s office.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on PRC issues, in light of the directives from the Supreme Court and the High Court of Balochistan, as well as the resolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

Abdul Saboor Kakar, the Secretary of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, provided a detailed presentation on the existing local certificate, domicile, and PRC laws, procedures, and regulations. He not only clarified the current framework but also offered a comparative analysis of similar laws in other provinces.

Throughout the meeting, representatives from political parties called for the reinstatement of the 1974 notification, which sought to eliminate distinctions in the PRC.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Pursues Rude Public Transport Drivers and Conductors

In her address to the meeting attendees, Dr. Buledi expressed serious concern over the unjust categorization of long-established families in Balochistan as settlers.