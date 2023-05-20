Dubai Will Soar to New Heights With $5 Billion Moon Resort on 100-Foot Building

Dubai, known for its towering skyscrapers and architectural landmarks, may soon witness an extraordinary addition to its skyline.

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson has proposed a groundbreaking $5 billion project that aims to bring a celestial body down to Earth.

Henderson’s project, named MOON, involves the construction of a 900-foot moon replica made over a 100-foot building. This may seem like an idea straight out of science fiction, but it aligns with Dubai’s futuristic landscape.

Dubai’s real estate market is already booming, fueled by a surge of wealthy individuals who moved there due to pandemic restrictions in their home countries and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Henderson’s proposed project goes beyond just a replica of the moon. It will have a massive 4,000-room hotel, an arena capable of accommodating 10,000 people, and a simulated “lunar colony” recreating the experience of walking on the moon.

The MOON will also glow during nighttime. Henderson recently unveiled his plans for the project at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai, capturing the attention of attendees and sparking excitement for the venture.

The MOON project will have space (pun intended) for a casino, despite gambling being illegal in UAE. Several popular brands like Caesar’s Palace are already operating in Dubai or have plans to establish themselves there.

Wynn Resorts also intends to construct a $3.9 billion resort with gambling in Ras al-Khaimah, located north of Dubai. It is expected that there may be changes to the law in the future to accommodate such developments.

According to Christopher Davidson, a Middle East expert and author of the book “From Sheikhs to Sultanism,” projects like the MOON align with the vision of Dubai’s ruling elite and fit well into the city’s reputation for showcasing impressive and attention-grabbing attractions.