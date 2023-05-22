Here Are The Best and Worst Govt Services in UAE

Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has revealed the best-performing and worst-performing government services in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to public feedback, the issuance of passports and driving licenses emerged as the best service, taking less than 30 minutes to complete. Meanwhile, attestation of educational documents and booking medical appointments were the lowest rated.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed stated that they launched Government Services Observatory earlier this year to evaluate the service quality. The observatory gets around one million responses per month from the public for over 1,400 services.

Sheikh Mohammed remarked,

According to the public’s evaluation, the service of issuance of passports and driving licenses comes on top of the best services list, which practically takes less than thirty minutes, in addition to the excellence of the services of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Foreign Affairs. The services of attestation and equivalence of educational certificates and booking medical appointments come at the bottom of the list.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the feedback gives the hard-working employees their due right and it helps them improve and progress further.

He opined that he has learned from his past experiences to not compromise his homeland’s welfare for the sake of empty praise.