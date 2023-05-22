Huawei Watch 4 Can Warn Diabetics About High Blood Sugar Levels

Huawei’s latest release, the Watch 4 series, introduces an exciting breakthrough in health monitoring by offering a unique feature that delves into the user’s blood sugar health, all without the need for blood sampling.

Setting a new standard in the industry, Huawei proudly claims to be the first to achieve this feat, surpassing Apple in this realm.

People with diabetes have had to rely on painful and expensive blood tests, involving lancets and glucometers, performed multiple times a day. Huawei’s innovative solution presents a non-invasive alternative, utilizing a comprehensive analysis of ten health indicators to monitor blood sugar levels, all accomplished within a mere 60 seconds.

However, it is worth clarifying that the watch is not able to track your blood sugar at all times or perform on-demand measurements, rather it can warn you about abnormal blood sugar levels when you’re in the danger zone.

This shows that the watch does not have much to do with monitoring blood sugar itself and Huawei does not clearly explain what the wearable is exactly pulling off here.

Promotional images released by the company demonstrate the feature in action, showcasing the Watch 4 displaying a notification translated by Google Lens (via Artem Russakovskii). The notification suggests potential short-term blood sugar fluctuations and advises the wearer to be cautious of a diet high in sugar, oil, and fat, as it may increase the risk of high blood sugar.

While these visuals offer a glimpse of the feature’s functionality, further clarification is needed to fully grasp Huawei’s implementation and the extent of its capabilities.

Regardless, as limited as it is, this feature is still a step in the right direction and we sure hope to see more advancements in the future.