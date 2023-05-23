Manchester United Youngster Otis Khan Available to Play for Pakistan Football Team

Former Manchester United youngster, Otis Khan is all set to receive international clearance to represent the Pakistan football team in the upcoming important events.

Otis Khan, who currently plays for Grimsby Town, is expected to join Easah Suliman in donning the Green Shirts ahead of the four-nation tournament and SAFF Championship.

The Pakistan team also received good news earlier this week as FIFA granted approval to change the national eligibility of talented footballer, Easah Suliman from England.

ALSO READ New Zealand Offers to Host Pakistan for White-Ball Series in January

Earlier this year, head coach, Shehzad Anwar, confirmed that Easah Suliman, Otis Khan, and Hamza Zahid who plays for Al-Rams Club, will be available for Pakistan in June.

“We have time at our disposal and in the meantime, if we get any home-grown experienced player in his top shape then we will welcome him to the squad,” Shehzad said.

Last week, it was reported that Pakistan will participate in a four-nation Cup in Mauritius starting on June 8, before the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The Men in Green will compete against the hosts Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti in a 10-day four-nation tournament during the FIFA international window in June.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has signed a participation agreement with SAFF, confirming their participation in the tournament scheduled from June 21 to July 4.

According to the announced schedule, the Shaheens will compete in Group A alongside Nepal and Kuwait, and their opening match will be against arch-rivals India.