Etihad Airways Announces 80+ Job Openings Globally

One of the leading airlines in UAE, Etihad Airways, has announced approximately 87 job openings across various departments, including cabin crew, duty supervisor, technical writer, manager operations, and others.

These vacancies are spread across different parts of the world, such as the UK, China, Pakistan, UAE, and Egypt. In Pakistan, it is looking for a Duty Supervisor, who will be serving in Islamabad.

Interested professionals, seeking job opportunities, can work with the top airline by applying for the positions at Etihad Airways’ website. The roles are varied, and candidates can apply for positions that align with their expertise and career goals.

Etihad Airways is renowned for its ability to attract top talent in the industry by providing a range of employee benefits such as complimentary staff travel, insurance coverage, opportunities for career advancement, and more, as stated by the company.

How to Apply

Visit Etihad Airways’ career portal by clicking here.

Explore the available vacancies.

Select the position that matches your expertise.

Click on “Apply Now” to proceed.

If you’re struggling to find a job that aligns with your skills, you have the option to upload your resume, and Etihad Airways will display suitable opportunities meeting your qualifications.