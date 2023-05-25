World’s Biggest Private School Group Announces 260+ Job Vacancies in UAE and Saudi Arabia

GEMS Education, the world’s largest private school operator, has made an exciting announcement for job seekers in the education sector.

The renowned school operator is currently recruiting for a wide range of teaching and non-teaching positions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including vacancies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It is also hiring for several positions in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Over 260 positions are available for individuals with various skills and experience levels. From vice president roles to receptionist positions, the job vacancies cater to a wide range of expertise and qualifications.

Interested candidates can find specific details regarding the criteria for each role on the GEMS Education website.

It is a great opportunity for aspiring teachers and academics who are eager to make an impact in the field of education.

One of the key benefits of these job vacancies is that they are open to expatriates as well. With the UAE being a cosmopolitan hub, the country continues to have a large expat population.

How to Apply

Visit GEMS Education career portal by clicking here.

Look for the job of your interest out of 260+ positions.

Select your desired position.

Read the requirements and other criteria.

Click “Apply”

Documents Required

You must keep the following documents ready before applying for any of the positions at GEMS Education:

Resume/CV

Passport-size photograph

Cover Letter

Note here that applicants will also be required to submit a police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home county or their present country of residence.