Canada Relaxes English Language Test Requirements for Student Visa

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made significant changes to the English test requirements for students applying through the Study Direct Stream (SDS) program.

Starting from August 10, 2023, applicants will have the option to submit English language results from various tests.

The acceptable language proficiency exams now include the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) General, Canadian Academic English Language (CAEL) Test, Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT.

This expansion provides international students with more flexibility and broader choices.

PTE and TOEFL, in particular, are widely recognized in Canada and other countries. PTE is beneficial for students planning to study in Australia, while TOEFL is accepted by destinations like the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and the majority of universities in the UK.

Furthermore, the requirement for IELTS Academic test takers has been modified. Previously, individuals had to achieve a minimum score of 6.0 in all individual bands of the test. However, this is no longer mandatory.

Now, the only requirement is a minimum overall band score of 6.0, without any specific minimum scores for the individual skills (Reading, Listening, Writing, and Speaking).

These changes aim to make the application process more accessible and accommodating for international students seeking to study in Canada.