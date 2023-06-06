Italian Ministry Announces Scholarships for International Students

Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) is offering student scholarships to foreign citizens and Italian citizens residing abroad. These scholarships have the objective of promoting cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation, as well as showcasing the Italian language and culture.
Moreover, they contribute to Italy’s global economic system. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to apply for these scholarships and take advantage of this amazing opportunity to study in Italy.
Host Institution: Italian Higher Education Institutes
Level/Fields of Study
- Eligible Master’s Degree (Laurea Magistrale 2° ciclo)
- Courses of Higher Education in Arts, Music, and Dance (AFAM)
- Ph.D. programs
- Research under academic supervision (Progetti in co-tutela)
- Italian Language and Culture Courses
- Target Group: Students from eligible foreign countries
Scholarship Value/Duration
- Tuition Fees: Depending on the university, applicants may be exempted from paying enrollment and tuition fees. However, this exemption does not apply to courses in Italian language and culture.
- Health and Medical Insurance: Coverage under a health and medical/accident insurance plan throughout the scholarship period.
- Financial Grant: A generous monthly allowance of 900 Euros (Rs. 275,536), which will be deposited into an Italian bank account on a quarterly basis.
- Scholarship Duration: This can be either six or nine months, depending on the type of course. Renewals are granted to applicants who demonstrate satisfactory academic progress.
Eligibility
- Academic Qualifications: Foreign students who do not reside in Italy and Italian citizens living abroad are eligible to apply. It is required to hold the necessary academic qualifications to enroll in an Italian university/institute.
- Language Skills and Proficiency: Language requirements vary depending on the language of instruction for the chosen course (Italian or English). For specific language requirements, please refer to the official website.
- Application Instructions: To apply for the MAECI scholarships, complete and submit the online application form available on the official website. The deadline for submission is 9 June 2023, 5:00 pm (Pakistan Time). It is recommended to thoroughly read the Call for Applications for detailed information regarding the 2023/2024 academic year.