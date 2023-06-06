Italian Ministry Announces Scholarships for International Students

Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) is offering student scholarships to foreign citizens and Italian citizens residing abroad. These scholarships have the objective of promoting cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation, as well as showcasing the Italian language and culture.

Moreover, they contribute to Italy’s global economic system. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to apply for these scholarships and take advantage of this amazing opportunity to study in Italy.

ALSO READ 10 UAE Universities Make It to 2023 Global University Rankings

Host Institution: Italian Higher Education Institutes

Level/Fields of Study

Eligible Master’s Degree (Laurea Magistrale 2° ciclo)

Courses of Higher Education in Arts, Music, and Dance (AFAM)

Ph.D. programs

Research under academic supervision (Progetti in co-tutela)

Italian Language and Culture Courses

Target Group: Students from eligible foreign countries

Scholarship Value/Duration

Tuition Fees: Depending on the university, applicants may be exempted from paying enrollment and tuition fees. However, this exemption does not apply to courses in Italian language and culture.

Health and Medical Insurance : Coverage under a health and medical/accident insurance plan throughout the scholarship period.

Financial Grant : A generous monthly allowance of 900 Euros (Rs. 275,536) , which will be deposited into an Italian bank account on a quarterly basis.

900 Euros (Rs. 275,536) Scholarship Duration : This can be either six or nine months , depending on the type of course. Renewals are granted to applicants who demonstrate satisfactory academic progress.

ALSO READ Lahore Education Authority Bans Private School Summer Camps

Eligibility