Here’s How Much Yamaha Charges for a Single Nut

Automakers are known for charging extravagant amounts for OEM or “genuine” parts, regardless of how basic or complex they are. The same can be said for bike manufacturers as well.

A recent Facebook post by Horsepower Pakistan shows the unreasonable pricing tactics of Yamaha. The photo shows a man holding a single metal nut in his hand, packaged in a clear plastic bag.

The bag has a Yamaha price tag stuck on it, costing a ridiculous Rs. 160. The photo has triggered both, ridicule and anger among the netizens.

Normally, a single metal bolt shown in the photo doesn’t cost more than Rs. 50. Although, true to its tradition and that of the entire industry, Yamaha has priced the bolt ridiculously high.

On April 2o23, Yamaha sold 841 bikes, seeing a 50.4% decline in monthly sales. While the reason for such a steep decline hasn’t been revealed officially, experts reckon that along with production hurdles, the extravagant prices are to blame.

While market whispers suggest the restoration of imports and production for the auto industry, sales will likely remain slow in the coming days due to ongoing economic and operational issues.