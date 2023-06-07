Instagram is Working on an AI Chatbot Too

AI chatbots are becoming increasingly prevalent, and it appears that Instagram is also joining the trend. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer, suggests that the platform is developing an AI chatbot similar to other social media rivals

Based on shared screenshots, as reported by ZDNet, this chatbot is designed to provide answers and offer advice. Additionally, users might have the option to select from a pool of approximately 30 different personalities.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀 ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

This chatbot could be particularly beneficial for individuals who struggle with composing messages. Furthermore, it seems that users will have the ability to involve the chatbot in ongoing conversations by @-mentioning it.

The specific AI tools that Instagram would utilize to enable its chatbots remain uncertain.

While Meta has not made any official announcements regarding the implementation of chatbots on its platforms, such a feature would align with the company’s previous statements regarding its AI aspirations.

In February, CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned Meta’s ongoing development of AI personas designed to assist individuals in various capacities. He also expressed the company’s interest in exploring ways to make these bots accessible through text conversations, similar to the chat functionality found in WhatsApp and Messenger.

This means that we can expect to see similar chatbots on WhatsApp and Messenger eventually, though there is no news on that end just yet.

Instagram is yet to respond to a request to comment, but it’s clear that an AI chatbot is in the works and will probably be announced soon enough.